Dallas Police Offer Cyber Monday Safety Tips

Dallas police are asking consumers to make sure they take security precautions on Cyber Monday. The department reiterated some tips from The National Crime Prevention Council to help North Texans shop safely Monday.

Most of the tips have to do with cyber security, including software, websites and personal information.

Police also warned consumers to beware of "bargains" from companies that don't look familiar, and to instead focus on sites and brands you know and trust.

Finally, to avoid counterfeit products, carefully observe details ranging from missing information to packaging to tweaks in a company logo.

The full list of tips from the Dallas Police Department is below.

Before surfing the Internet, secure your personal computers by updating your security software. Everyone’s computer should have anti-virus, anti-spyware and anti-spam software, as well as a good firewall installed.

Keep your personal information private and your password secure. Do not respond to requests to “verify” your password or credit card information unless you initiated the contact. Legitimate businesses will not contact you in this manner.

Beware of “bargains” from companies with whom you are unfamiliar — if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is!

Use secure websites for purchases. Look for the icon of a locked padlock at the bottom of the screen or “https” in the URL address.

Shop with companies you know and trust. Check for background information if you plan to buy from a new or unfamiliar company.

To avoid purchasing counterfeit products, carefully examine the products you want to buy for signs of missing information (manufacturing information, warranty, product codes, etc.), broken or missing safety seals, different or incomplete packaging, and subtle or obvious changes to a company logo.

For more consumer safety tips, check out the National Crime Prevention Council's website.