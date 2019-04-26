The body of an unidentified woman was found in a drainage ditch in Dallas Friday, April 19, 2019. Police released a sketch hoping someone may be able to help identify her.

Dallas police are asking for help identifying a woman whose body was found in a drainage culvert Friday, April 19.

A passerby spotted the woman's body in a ditch along Bruton Road, east of Masters Drive.

The woman was described by police as black and in her mid-50s to early 60s. She was approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with light brown hair. She had several surgical scars, including a vertical scar on the lower abdomen, a circular scar on the stomach and several scars on her right torso.

Police released a sketch of the woman that can be seen at the top of this page.

The woman's cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Derick Chaney at 214-671-3650 or via email: derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case no. 077564-2019.