Dallas Police Need Help Finding Missing 4-Year-Old

Dallas police want the public's help finding a 4-year-old they're calling a critical missing person.

Xander Woodson was last seen around 8 a.m. Friday leaving the 4600 block of Lafayette Street with his 12-year-old sister Bryanna Gadlin. Police say Gadlin is a runaway.

Woodson is described as a 4-year-old black male, 3-feet tall and weighing about 30 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, light brown shoes and carrying a black and red bobcat football backpack. He was not wearing his glasses when he left.

If you have any information on Woodson's whereabouts, please call the Dallas Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (214) 671-4268 or call 911.

