Dallas Police Meet LGBTQ Community to Discuss Concerns

Reassurance is coming from Dallas Police Department. They say they're doing what they can to protect members of the LGBTQ community.

They're investigating several recent attacks on transgender women, in addition to the murder of Muhlaysia Booker last weekend.

A town hall meeting Thursday night was planned long before Booker's death but it definitely helped shape the conversation. The evening started with a moment of silence for Booker and other transgender victims.

Booker's killer has still not been caught. The Dallas Police Department and District Attorney's office joined the Resource Center to host the discussion. The department talked about programs and initiatives they have in place to better understand the concerns of the LGBTQ community, and talked about efforts to increase diversity in the department.

The discussion then shifted to concerns about crimes against trans women, and an announcement by police this week that they are investigating unsolved crimes against two other transgender women. Chief Renee Hall assured the community work is being done to solve those crimes.

"We're going to make sure that we roll up our sleeves and do everything that we can to find out who is committing these crimes and get down to the bottom of it and make those necessary arrests." said Hall.

Several times throughout the night Dallas police asked the community to come forward with any information they have on Booker's death and her beating that went viral on social media last month.