Dallas Police Make Arrest in Uptown Parking Lot Shooting

Dallas Police arrested 23-year-old Christopher Rommell McKinney Jr. in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in the uptown area of Dallas Sunday morning.

Dallas Police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting.

The shooting happened on Routh Street near Cedar Springs Road shortly after the bars in the area closed at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Detectives at the scene told NBC 5 off-camera that there was an argument over a parking space and that's when a person pulled out a gun and shot both the driver and passenger inside a car.

The driver, identified as 29-year-old Demondre Green, died. The passenger was rushed to Parkland Hospital with no life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, officers arrested 23-year-old Christopher Rommell McKinney Jr. in connection to the murder.

McKinney was interviewed by detectives and waved his Miranda rights and agreed to speak to detectives. During the interview he admitted to his role in the shooting.

McKinney was transferred to the Dallas County Jail and charged with murder. A bond has not yet been set.

Green leaves behind a wife and three young children.