Dallas police are looking for 16-year-old Gisselle Sereno. She was last seen Sunday at about 5 p.m. in the 3100 block of Oradell Lane.

Sereno is described as a Latin female with black hair, brown eyes, 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was wearing a black dress with a white stripe.

Police say she may be a danger to herself and in need of assistance.

If you have information about the location of Sereno, call 911 or the Dallas Police Department missing persons unit at 214-671-4268.



