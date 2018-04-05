Dallas police are searching for a missing girl reported to Child Protective Services as a possible victim of child sex trafficking.



Jennifer "Vanessa" Mejia, 14, is believed to be with her father, Felipe Mejia, in North Texas or in the San Antonio area.



Police said the girl's father may be selling her for sex and, as such, consider her to be a High Risk Victim and have issued a request for assistance in locating her.

NBC 5 does not typically reveal the identities of victims of sex crimes, however due to the urgent request by Dallas police to help locate the missing girl we made an exception in this case.

If you see her, please contact police immediately.