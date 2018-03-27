Dallas Police Looking For Man Taking Package From Porch - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Looking For Man Taking Package From Porch

By Dominga Gutierrez

Published 2 hours ago

    The Dallas Police Department is looking for a man that is seen on home security video taking a package from the porch of the home.

    The incident happened on March 19,2018, at a residence located on Midway Road in Dallas.

    The man is seen on the video driving a 2006 Acura MDX with a sunroof. The man is described as a man in his 20s wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, a light blue button down shirt, dark pants and silver shoes.

    Police are asking anyone with information of the offense to contact Detective Janse at 214-671-8066.

