Dallas Police are currently working a situation in the 11,000 block of Forest Central Drive, Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

Dallas Police are currently working a situation in the 11,000 block of Forest Central Drive.



There are reports that there was a shooting at this location, but details are still unfolding on exactly what happened.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.