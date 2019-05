Dallas Police are investigating a quadruple shooting at Cherrywood Park in the Oak Lawn neighborhood, Friday, May 3, 2019.

The park is along Cedar Springs Road between Hundall Street and Hedgerow Drive.

Investigators say a total of four Latin males were shot at the location. Two were transported to Parkland Hospital in private vehicles. The other two were taken to Parkland by Dallas Fire Rescue.

The conditions of the four men is unknown at this time.

Dallas police remain at the scene as the investigation continues.