Police sketch of a man suspected in three sexual assaults in Dallas in September and October 2018.

A serial rapist may be at work in Dallas after police say a sexual assault reported Tuesday may be related to two incidents reported last month.

Police said Tuesday's offense, which took place at a residence on the 6000 block of Pineland Drive at about 4 p.m., are similar to two offenses reported in September -- one on Sept. 12 on the 14200 block of Dallas Parkway and one on Sept. 19 on the 14100 block of Monfort Drive.

In the Tuesday attack, police said a man knocked on a door soliciting and that when the door was opened he forced his way inside, showed a weapon and sexually assaulted the resident.

The woman described her attacker as a black male between 16 and 18 years old. She said he was about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighed about 140 pounds. He had a box fade haircut, a mark on his wrist and was wearing all black -- black pants, black T-shirt with a red and white logo or numbers, a black jacket and black and red athletic shoes.

A sketch released last month was shared again by Dallas police on Wednesday.

The attacks in the September cases were similar, police said, where a man matching the same general description knocked on the door requesting a donation. When the door was opened he then forced his way inside and sexually assaulted the resident.

Dallas police said they are hoping nearby surveillance cameras may help them obtain a photo of the woman's attacker.

Investigators Wednesday urged victims of sexual assault to report the incident to police and to go to the hospital before showering so that as much evidence as possible can be obtained for the investigation.