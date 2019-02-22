Dallas Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Dallas Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dallas Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting
    NBC 5 News
    Dallas Police are investigating an officer involved shooting.

    Dallas Police are currently investigating an officer involved shooting.

    The shooting happened near the intersection of Fair Oaks Avenue and Phoenix Drive, not far from Sam Tasby Middle School and just east of Northpark Center.

    Investigators said no one was injured in the shooting, but the investigation is on-going.

    The initial call for help was received at 7:09 p.m. for an armed disturbance. 

    Full Prosecutors' Statement Against Jussie Smollett

    [NATL]Full Prosecutors' Statement Against Jussie Smollett

    Prosecutors unveiled the full statement in court on Thursday against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of fabricating a racist and homophobic attack against himself in a bid for publicity.

    (Published Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019)

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices