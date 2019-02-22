Dallas Police are currently investigating an officer involved shooting.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Fair Oaks Avenue and Phoenix Drive, not far from Sam Tasby Middle School and just east of Northpark Center.
Investigators said no one was injured in the shooting, but the investigation is on-going.
The initial call for help was received at 7:09 p.m. for an armed disturbance.
