Dallas police are investigating a shooting that occured on Humphrey Dr.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting last night, when they found a Davieuntay Green, 18, lying in the street.

Green was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives canvassed the area and DPD's Gang Unit is assisting in the investigation, according to a police report.

The investigation is ongoing.

[This story will continue to be updated as more details are released.]