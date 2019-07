Dallas police are on the scene of a double shooting at a gas station. (Published 2 hours ago)

Dallas police are on the scene of a double shooting at a gas station.

The shooting happened at a gas station in the 7100 block of Lake June Road off of North Jim Miller.

Investigators say both victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The shooter has not been captured.

Check back here as details become available.