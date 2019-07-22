A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head during an argument outside a Dallas apartment Monday afternoon.

Dallas police said two men at the Ridgecrest Apartments got into an argument or "disturbance" and that one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other one in the head.

Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived at the 5400 block of Plum Grove Lane and transported the injured man to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The man with the gun, whose identity has not been revealed, is at large, police said.

Dallas police officers investigating the shooting were seen cordoning off a part of the complex's parking lot with crime scene tape. Inside the restricted area, bloodied belongings were seen in the grass and two parked cars had bullet holes in the rear glass.

Dallas police did not say how many shots were fired in the incident or what the men were arguing about.

The Ridgecrest Apartments are off Loop 12, between Keeneland Parkway and Jefferson Boulevard adjacent to the Dallas National Golf Club.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.