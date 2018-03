Dallas Police say they are investigating after a security guard shot and killed a woman outside the King's Cabaret nightclub early Sunday morning. (Published 3 hours ago)

Officers were called to the scene around 2 a.m.

Paramedics took the woman to the hospital, where she later died.

This is the second deadly shooting outside of a nightclub in North Texas in the past week.



