Dallas Police Host Self-Defense Training for LGBTQ+ Community

In light of recent attacks and crime in the LGBTQ+ community, the Dallas Police Department teamed up with self-defense experts to help citizens protect themselves.

Police and Chamberlain Studios of Self Defense set up a class Saturday at a recreation center which was open to anyone.

Participants learned common approaches by assailants and ways to escape.

"Chamberlain offers these types of classes to a variety of groups and organizations and so we partnered with them early on after several request from our community to have such a training," said Joli Robinson, Manager of Community Engagement for Dallas Police.

The event was free.

This was the first training of its kind sponsored by Dallas Police, but there have been other LGBTQ+ outreach events.