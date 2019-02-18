Dallas Police Department Hosting Healthcare Heroes Event

When Jaime Castro decided to pull over while driving on the freeway, his life changed.

Castro, Dallas police senior corporal, was in his personal vehicle Feb. 8 when he started feeling ill and had trouble seeing.

He got off the freeway and pulled to the shoulder. He flagged down Navarro County Deputy Constable Erik Heilmann, who called 911.

Firefighters and paramedics from Dallas Fire-Rescue took Castro to Parkland Memorial Hospital where he was treated.

Castro, who had a stroke, made a full medical recovery, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall is hosting an event Wednesday to honor those who helped save Castro’s life.