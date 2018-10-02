The city of Dallas refuses to release a recording of the 911 call that Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger made after she fatally shot Botham Jean in his apartment last month.

An attorney for the city said in a letter dated Monday that the Police Department and Dallas County district attorney's office are asking Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to allow them to withhold the 911 recording, which has been requested by The Dallas Morning News.

Assistant City Attorney Pavala Armstrong wrote that releasing the information would interfere with the investigation into the Sept. 6 shooting.

