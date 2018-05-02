Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall will officially be sworn in on Wednesday afternoon.

Hall was named the department's 29th chief in July of 2017 following an exhaustive nationwide search after the abrupt retirement of Chief David O. Brown in the fall of 2016.

Hall had scaled back her day-to-day work involvement in the police department earlier this year so she could focus on studying for her state police officer’s certification. Hall passes that exam in February.

Hall, who had been deputy chief at the Detroit Police Department, is the first woman to hold the position in the department's 136-year history. She is the daughter of a Detroit police officer who was killed. Under Hall's leadership in Michigan, the city of Detroit experienced a 40-year low in homicides and double-digit reductions in violent crime for three consecutive years.

