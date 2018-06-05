Dallas Police Chief 'Not Proud' of Slapping Boyfriend

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax said in a press release Tuesday that almost eight years before her hiring, Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall slapped an individual to get away from them following an argument.

Broadnax said that Chief Hall made the city aware of the incident before her hiring. Broadnax added that he "appreciated her honesty and the fact that she voluntarily disclosed this information."

The statement adds that the police were not involved, nor were criminal charges filed.

Broadnax also said that after discussing the situation with Chief Hall, he did not feel that it would impact her ability to be successful as the Dallas Police Chief.

The statement closed with Broadnax saying "She [Chief Hall] has my full support and I am excited and optimistic about the leadership Chief Hall has demonstrated."

On Tuesday, Chief Hall told our media partners at The Dallas Morning News "I am not proud of the way that was handled," Hall said. "I've grown. It made me a better person. I'm a better chief because of it."

You can read more of this story from The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.

