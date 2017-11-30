Dallas Police Chief Hall Reveals Reorganization Plan

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall has revealed her plan to reorganize department leadership.



Hall's plan, announced Thursday morning, reduces the number of assistant chief positions to three, down from nine. There will be seven deputy chiefs - down from 13 - each leading their own divisions.

Those divisions will operate within four geographic sections, each headed by a deputy chief with two majors. Majors will have a larger presence in the field with patrol officers, lieutenants and sergeants, according to a city news release.



"Criminals don't conform to our geographical enforcement boundaries, and we need a flexible structure to put officers where and when they are needed," Hall said.

Hall arrived at the Dallas Police Department in September.



The plan goes into effect Dec. 13.

See the full organizational chart below:

