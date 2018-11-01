Dallas Police Chief Fires Two Majors for Adverse Conduct

Just days after two Dallas police officers were fired for detrimental incidents, Chief U. Renee Hall has fired two majors for adverse conduct.

The department said Major LaToya Porter, who joined the Dallas Police Department in February 2004, was fired after an internal affairs investigation revaled she engaged in adverse conduct in October 2017 when she served as a subject matter expert for the city's assessment exam for sergeants and then provided sergeant assessment training through her private company for a fee. IA also found that Porter created a conflict of interest when she represented her client, a sergeant promotional candidate, in a civil service matter.

The department also said that in November 2017 Porter interfered with the integrity of an administrative investigation. No further details were given.

Hall also fired Major Paulette Richardson, a 20-year veteran who joined the department in May 1997 and was currently assigned to the Northwest Division.

An internal affairs investigation determined Richardson received a gift and or gratuity from subordinates in October 2017 and in November 2017 interfered with the integrity of an administrative investigation.

The department said the rank of major is considered as an exempt employee and that neither employee has the right to appeal their discipline.