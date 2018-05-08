Dallas PD 'Making Strides' in Recruiting, Crime Fighting

Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall said Tuesday that the department is "making strides" when it comes to hiring and combating crime in the city.

She made the remarks to a citizens group called "Safer Dallas, Better Dallas" during their annual steering committee meeting. The group provides financial and community support to the Dallas Police Department and the various crimefighting initiatives they launch.

"These are some of the hardest working men and women in law enforcement," Hall told the group. "Each and every one of them have rolled up their sleeves and continued to serve this community."

On the recruiting front, she said the department has been "working diligently" to improve staffing numbers. Since January, they've hired 101 recruits. Hall also noted that fewer current officers are retiring.



"We have a goal of 250 [new employees] for the year," said Hall. "And we still have time to get to those numbers."

She also discussed a number of technology driven programs that the department plans to roll out in the coming months, including a new initiative called "Project Greenlight."

Willing businesses in Dallas could link their surveillance camera feeds directly to the department, allowing officers to access them immediately when they're investigating a crime. Hall said her former department in Detroit uses the program and has had great success with it.

"We know that we don't have enough officers to put them everywhere," said Hall. "But if we can give them the information and the footage they need to make arrests that we need to make, we know we can move forward with reducing crime."

Another topic she brought up was body cameras. Currently, about 50 percent of Dallas patrol officers wear the devices. Hall hopes to have all of them wearing cameras within the next six to nine months.

