Dallas Police Begin Work on Crime Plan

Officers respond to the scene of a shooting in the 7000 block of Hemlock Avenue in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.

Assistant Dallas City Manager over public safety, Jon Fortune, told city council members Monday that work would begin on a Dallas Police Department crime plan.

Police Chief U. Renee Hall, seated directly to Fortune's left, also took questions from council members about crime and department staffing.

The announcement comes one day after the city of Dallas' 194th murder of 2019, which took place Sunday on Hemlock Avenue. Surveillance video obtained by NBC 5 shows the victim, 22-year-old Mohamed Abdi Mohamed, fighting another man before he was fatally shot.

The latest crime statistics show a 19% rise in murders this year in Dallas, along with a 17% rise in robberies and 15% rise in vehicle thefts.