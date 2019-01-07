The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a homicide investigation.

Police responded to a shooting about 10:50 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Valley Meadow Drive. An unidentified man was found in an apartment parking lot with a gunshot wound, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Montenegro at 214-71-3624 or e.montenegro@dallascityhall.com.

A Crime Stoppers reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense. Contact Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.