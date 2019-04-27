Police are asking for help locating the person they say shot and killed a man Wednesday at a south Dallas apartment complex.

Dallas police are searching for Malcolm Bussey, 37, who they said investigators determined fatally shot Raymond Dupree, 28, at the Highland Park Apartments Wednesday.

Dupree was found around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday inside his vehicle with several gunshot wounds in the 6200 block of Highland Hills Drive, police said. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Bussey left the scene in a light-colored Mercury Grand Marquis.

Police asked that anyone with information relating to the shooting or Bussey's location contact police Det. King at 214-671-3684 or erica.king@dallascityhall.com. The case number is 081086-2019.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or an indictment, police said. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.