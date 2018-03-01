Two men are under arrest, accused of murder in the fatal shooting of a teenage girl Feb. 12 as she sat in a parked car near a Dallas city park.



Natalie Hernandez, 14, was with three others in a car along the 1800 block of Ormond Drive, near Umphress Park and Nathaniel Hawthorne Elementary School, when, at about 9:45 p.m., someone pulled up along side of them in a dark-colored vehicle and opened fire.

Family of Murdered 14-Year-Old Searches for Answers

The family of 14-year-old Natalie Hernandez, a Pleasant Grove girl killed in a drive-by shooting Monday, says the question of "why" remains unanswered. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018)

After the shooting, the teens drove to a nearby convenience store at Buckner Boulevard and Umphress Road where a store clerk said the victim ran inside, asked him to call 911 and then collapsed. A second person injured in the shooting was also hospitalized with injuries.

George Salazar, mugshot.

Photo credit: Dallas County Jail

Just over two weeks after the shooting, Dallas homicide detectives, along with the department's fugitive unit, arrested two men in connection with the child's slaying and charged them with murder.



Arrested were 22-year-old George Salazar and 25-year-old Ernest Salazar -- both men are being held in the Dallas County Jail on $500,000 bond.

Dallas police confirmed to NBC 5 Ernest and George are related, but they did not say how.

Ernest Salazar, mugshot.

Photo credit: Dallas County Jail

Police did not reveal any further details in the investigation, what led them to the men or what their motive may have been. Police have also not said if they men will be charged with aggravated assault for the second shooting victim.



Crime Stoppers authorized a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment in the fatal shooting. It's not clear if a tip to Crime Stoppers led to the arrests.