Dallas Police Arrest 2 Accused of Sex Trafficking

Officers in Dallas arrested two people Monday in connection to a sex trafficking offense, police say.

Authorities arrested Katheryne Sneed, 23, and James Duncan, 37, after department detectives and FBI personnel responded to a possible sex trafficking call, according to Dallas police.

Police said detectives determined sex trafficking happened over four days, as the pair traveled through Missouri, Illinois and Texas.

Officers recovered 15 pistols and rifles, drugs and a vehicle, which police said was used in the crime, as well as a large sum of money.

Golf Ball Kills 6-Year-Old

Community members in Orem, Utah are in shock after a freak golfing accident killed a little girl. Investigators say 6-year-old Aria Hill was sitting in a golf cart next to a tee box when her father hit a ball that struck her in the back of the head. (Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019)

Sneed and Duncan face charges of sex trafficking, police said.