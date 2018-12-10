Dallas Police: 9th Armed Robbery Linked to Crime Spree

Dallas police are on the hunt for robbers believed to be responsible for at least nihne violent thefts where some victims were forced back into their homes at gunpoint. Some of the robberies were caught on doorbell cameras.

Dallas police said Monday a ninth armed robbery is believed to be linked to a recent crime spree involving the same suspects.

In some cases, the victims have been forced back into their homes and robbed of their property and vehicles.

The robberies have been reported in southern Dallas, Downtown, Old East Dallas, and Lower Greenville since late November.

Police held a press conference on Monday afternoon to provide an update on the investigation.

In a news conference Monday, Dec. 10, Dallas police say a string of robberies continues to grow as police search for suspects. (Published 5 hours ago)

Deputy Chief Thomas Castro said police have surveillance video of one armed robbery and may be releasing images soon.

Detectives are also expanding their search for victims to surrounding cities as well.

Terrifying moments were captured on home surveillance video in Carrollton on Sunday morning.

A man was walking to his front door in the Indian Springs Area when another man ran up to him with a gun in hand.

The armed robber demanded the victim’s bag, debit card PIN and items in his hand.

The video then showed a second robber running up to the victim and demanding that he get on the ground.

The men stole the victim’s vehicle, according to the victim’s son.

The victim was too shaken to speak on camera but the family released the video to NBC 5 hoping to make others aware.

“We’re looking into that as we speak,” said Castro. “Some detectives are aware of that and are reaching out to Carrollton and they have discussions with those detectives to see if there are similarities.”

There have been at least nine armed robberies across Dallas since November 30.

There is only a vague description of the suspects, believed to be Latino between 17 and 20-years-old.

The suspects were seen driving around in two vehicles including a black Cadillac 4-door sedan and a gold pickup truck.

Four vehicles have been stolen in all.

All of the vehicles have been recovered and are being searched for evidence, according to police.

The ninth robbery now believed to be linked to the crime spree happened on December 6 along Hobson Street in Dallas.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to contact Dallas police.

Dallas police would not say whether they believe the robberies are becoming more violent in nature.

However, the latest robbery happened on December 7 in the 5900 of Llano Avenue.

Police confirm a victim in this robbery did sustain injuries during the encounter with the armed suspects.