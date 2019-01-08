Dallas' Perot Museum Closed Tuesday

Dallas' Perot Museum of Nature and Science is closed Tuesday due to the death of an employee on museum property.

The death occured in a non-public area of the museum before the museum opened for the day.

"Out of respect for the individual and the family members, the museum is closed today," museum officials said in a statement. "The Perot Museum deeply values our employees and the contributions they make. Our heartfelt condolences go to the family of this individual."

The museum is expected to resume normal hours Wednesday.