Dallas Pastor Talks Grace and Justice Following Viral Courtroom Video

The moment of grace, that has now gone viral, as Botham Jean's brother crossed the courtroom to embrace Amber Guyger is causing ripples across the country. (Published 7 minutes ago)

The moment of grace, that has now gone viral, as Botham Jean's brother crossed the courtroom to embrace Amber Guyger is causing ripples across the country.

Dallas pastor Bryan Cater, like thousands of others, said he needed time to digest what happened in the courtroom.

"I mean it's been a challenging week as we try to process so many different emotions," said Carter

It's the hug from Botham Jean's brother that went viral. The hug that prompted a hashtag about forgiveness.

3 Police, 1 Assistant Dead After Knife Attack in Paris

An IT worker at a police headquarters in Paris went on a knife attack, killing three officers and an administrative assistant on Thursday. (Published Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019)

"When I initially saw I thought it was just profound to see someone announce this kind of forgiveness," said Carter. "It reminds me of his faith. It's a wonderful picture of what the Christian faith is all about."

It's also the hug that stirred controversy and heated online discussion. Some people are wonder why a hug would cause such unrest.

"This case revealed deep wounds in the city, deep wounds between people of color and law enforcement. So, there's still a lot of work to do," he said. "Yes, we affirm his forgiveness. But we wrestle with that because we have so much pain."

It's pain, he said, that comes from often feeling like the burden of forgiveness rests squarely on the black community's shoulders.

"The forgiveness is wonderful. But it doesn't mean that the injustices that have happened, doesn't mean that the act that has happened shouldn't be punished."

It's that wrestling and tension that often can't be avoided.

Ultimately though, he said both grace and justice can be achieved.

"We can do both. On one side we can celebrate his forgiveness and his love. But on the other side we can understand that God is still the God of Justice, and we can still advocate and work."