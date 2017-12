A new sign at the Dr. Robert E. Price Post Office was dedicated on Sunday. The post office was named in Dr. Price's name back in 2006, but the new sign was just unveiled. Dr. Price worked for 44 years as the pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church. (Published 14 minutes ago)

A new sign at the Dr. Robert E. Price Post Office was dedicated on Sunday. The post office was named in Dr. Price's name back in 2006, but the new sign... See More