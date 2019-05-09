Dallas PD on Alert for Masked Man With 'Beer Belly'

Police are warning people to be on alert for a masked man they say has been harassing people in Northeast Dallas neighborhoods. (Published May 9, 2019)

Dallas police are warning people to be on alert for a masked man they say has been harassing women in neighborhoods around White Rock Lake.

A bulletin posted online Wednesday detailed the May 7 incident. It said a woman was confronted in her backyard by an armed man wearing a camouflage mask.

According to police, the woman had been doing yard work in her front yard of her home, located along the 400 block of Kirkwood Drive, when she heard shouting coming from somewhere behind her house.

She went to her backyard to investigate and was met by the man, whose face was covered by a camouflage mask. The woman told police the man pointed a gun at her face and spoke to her, but his voice was muffled by the mask and was unintelligible.

The woman ran away to safety at a neighbor's home, police said. Officers searched for the man but were unable to find him.

He was described by police as being white or Hispanic, 40-50 years old, 5'10" and has "a beer belly." He was wearing a "full camo mask" which appeared to be made from neoprene, a royal blue t-shirt with a white logo on the front, police said.

Police linked the incident to two cases in January in which a man knocked on the doors of two homes — the first being in the area of Koko Head Circle and Easton road; the second happening around Groveland Drive and Tavaros Avenue — and "made disturbing comments" to the women who answered.

Police described the incidents as being "upsetting and should not be taken lightly." Anyone who sees the man should call 911, police said.