Dallas PD Looking for 2 Men Suspected of Murder

Dallas police are looking for two men they believe to be involved in the shooting death of two people at a game room on Urban Avenue.

According to police, the two men entered the back door of the game room, located at 4018 Urban Avenue, around 2:45 in the afternoon. After a brief struggle, police said that the men shot two people.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Christine Ramirez at 214-681-3173 or 214-671-3668. The case number is 165401-2019.

Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense. You can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477 (TIPS), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.