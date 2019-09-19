Dallas PD Host 3-Day Hiring Event

The Dallas Police Department will host a three-day hiring event, from Thursday through Saturday, as part of its ongoing effort to fully staff the largest police force in North Texas.

A recent report for city council noted that the Dallas Police Department needs to hire as many as 700 police officers to make up for a deficit that is due, in part, to officer retirements and defections to neighboring departments that traditionally have offered better pay and less violent crime.

Prospective police officers are asked to contact the police department recruiting office prior to showing up to the hiring event at Dallas police headquarters, at 1400 S. Lamar Street.

Among the qualifications required to be considered as a candidate:

- You must be between 19 ½ and 44 years old

- You must be at least a high school graduate or have a G.E.D.

- You must pass a psychological examination

- You must pass a polygraph test

- You must pass a physical fitness test

- You must pass a criminal background test

- You must successfully complete an in-person interview