Dallas PD Host Back to School Party

Dallas police will celebrate students this evening with a back to school party.

Students that successfully completed the department’s Summer Youth Jobs Program are being treated to free bowling, school supplies, prizes and more.

According to the department, the program, a dream of Chief U. Reneé Hall, allows business leaders and community stakeholders to "engage youth in underserved communities as they navigate the daily challenges they may face because of their current circumstances."

"This was a really good opportunity for me," one student said. "If I want a job in the future, I can put this on my resume and I wanted to help my mom pay the bills and help my younger siblings with their school supplies."

The program is in partnership with Safer Dallas and is being fully supported via private funding, with AT&T and the Mark Cuban Foundation serving as its founding, primary sponsors.

Participating sponsors include: Target, Pepsi, Flying Cross, DISD, Imprimis Staffing, Big Brothers Big Sisters, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, Dallas Regional Chamber, Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas, City of Dallas Youth Commission and City of Dallas Park and Recreation Department.