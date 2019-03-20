Dallas PD Creating Task Force to Combat Surge in Armed Robberies - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Dallas PD Creating Task Force to Combat Surge in Armed Robberies

For nearly a month, DISD and Dallas police have been investigating robberies of students near four Oak Cliff campuses

By Cassandra Jaramillo - The Dallas Morning News

Published 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dallas PD Creating Task Force to Combat Surge in Armed Robberies
    NBC 5 News

    With armed robberies on the rise this year, Dallas police are turning to a time-tested approach to combat the problem: a task force.

    Plans for a 100-member task force were detailed in an presentation emailed to some officers and obtained by The Dallas Morning News.

    But critics raise questions about the effectiveness of task forces and believe the city would be better served with putting more patrol officers on the streets to address staffing and response issues.

    Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

    Students Pay Tribute to New Zealand Shooting Victims With Hakas

    [NATL] Students Pay Tribute to New Zealand Shooting Victims With Hakas

    Two of the students' peers were killed in the massacre at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

    (Published Monday, March 18, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices