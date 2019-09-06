Accusers describe Domingo using his position of power in opera to force young professionals into sexual relationships.

The Dallas Opera has canceled a March gala where Placido Domingo was scheduled to perform.

Eight singers and a dancer accused the opera powerhouse of sexual harassment in an Aug. 13 Associated Press story. The accusers told the AP that the alleged incidents took place over 30 years. They alleged that Domingo made them subject to sexual harassment or inappropriate, sexually charged behavior and of sometimes damaging their careers if they rejected him.

After that story was published, a college voice teacher from Dallas was one of 11 more women who came forward.

The Dallas Opera wrote on Facebook, "In light of ongoing developments regarding allegations made against Placido Domingo, The Dallas Opera has decided to cancel the March, 11, 2020 gala in which he was scheduled to perform. Information on future TDO special events will be announced at a later date."