Dallas Opens Temporary Shelters for Homeless During Freeze

Dallas is preparing for temperatures to drop below freezing on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the City of Dallas, the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center will be used as a shelter for the homeless if other shelters reach capacity.

The shelter will open at 5:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday and will close at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. If temperatures remain below 36 degrees, the shelter could stay open through Thursday.

The City of Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions is working to collect coats, blankets, socks, scarves, and hats for the homeless before the freeze. Items can be delivered to Austin Street Center, The Bridge, Family Gateway, Our Calling, The Salvation Army - Carr P. Collins Center, Union Gospel Mission, and First Presbyterian Church of Dallas.

Dallas City Council member Cara Mendelsohn said in a tweet that the City of Dallas is committed to keeping residents safe during severe weather events.

Oak Lawn United Methodist Church will also be open to provide shelter for the homless on Monday and Tuesday. The church is asking the public to help serve meals and donate necessary items to help the homeless during the freeze.