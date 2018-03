A survivor of the West Nile virus is expected to speak at a press conference Friday morning in Dallas.

Sean Lemoine will share his experience alongside Dallas officials, starting at 11 a.m., who are warning the public to do their part to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses.

Dallas County Health Authority Dr. Christopher Perkins provides a clinical update of the severe impact West Nile has on lives each year.

The county is planning to have a comprehensive mosquito control for the season.