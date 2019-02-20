Dallas Officers Find Man Wounded in Shooting - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Officers Find Man Wounded in Shooting

    Dallas police officers found a man wounded in a shooting just south of downtown early Wednesday morning.

    According to police, officers found the man at about 12:45 a.m. in a sedan in the median of South Riverfront Boulevard, near Corinth Street.

    The man was transported to Baylor Medical Center for treatment. Investigators have not released details on the severity of the man's wounds.

    Police told NBC 5 the preliminary investigation indicated the shooting may have taken place at another location.

    No arrests have been made as of this writing.

    Check back for updates on this developing story.

