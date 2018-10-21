A Dallas officer is in critical condition after getting struck by a car while working an accident early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a possible hit and run call at 5:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the 41300 block of I-20 at Mountain Creek Parkway.

After some time, officers decided to shut down the far right lane on I-20 westbound.

An officer started to lay down flares in the far right lane when a Toyota Venza approaching the accident scene drove around squad cars onto the emergency shoulder of the far right lane. The driver then re-entered the roadway and struck the officer.

Neiman Marcus Releases 2018 Fantasy Gift Guide

Neiman Marcus has released the 92nd edition of its Christmas Book and Fantasy Gifts. The 2018 edition features a solar yacht, a unique tennis experience and more. (Published Friday, Oct. 19, 2018)

The driver of the Toyota remained on scene and the officer transported to Methodist Central Hospital where he remains in critical condition. According to police, the officer involved is a 2-year veteran with the Dallas Police Department.

The 57-year-old driver was charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and has been taken into custody.