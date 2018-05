A Dallas officer was struck during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 67 at West Camp Wisdom Road on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

A Dallas police officer was struck during a traffic stop in the Red Bird area of Dallas early Saturday morning.

The officer was pulling someone over on U.S. Highway 67 near West Camp Wisdom Road at about 2:15 a.m., according to a news release. During the traffic stop, a driver in a 2015 Chevy Malibu rear-ended the officer's squad car.

The driver, who hasn't been identified, was arrested on suspicious of drunken driving.

No one was injured in the crash, according to police.