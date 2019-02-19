Dallas Officer Hurt After Driver Rams Stolen Vehicle Into Patrol Car: PD - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Dallas Officer Hurt After Driver Rams Stolen Vehicle Into Patrol Car: PD

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dallas Officer Hurt After Driver Rams Stolen Vehicle Into Patrol Car: PD
    Metro
    (File Photo)

    A Dallas police officer was injured Monday night after being rammed by a driver of a stolen vehicle, police say.

    According to police, it happened at about 6:50 p.m. on the 1000 block of North High Hill Place after officers pulled over a vehicle flagged as stolen.

    The driver put the vehicle into reverse and rammed the patrol car, which the officers had been standing behind, police said. One of the officers had injuries not immediately disclosed by the department.

    The driver managed to get away from police after a chase.

    Chanel Visionary Karl Lagerfeld Dies at 85

    [NATL] Chanel Visionary Karl Lagerfeld Dies at 85

    Karl Lagerfeld, the powerhouse designer behind French luxury brands Fendi, Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld, has died.

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    Police said officers were following up with witnesses and following leads into the identity of the suspect.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices