Dallas Officer Donates 650 Pairs of Shoes to Kids

Children's shoes collected and donated on behalf of the Dallas Police Department.

When patrolling the area of Northwest Dallas, Police Officer Brian Nolff noticed something.

The 28-year veteran of the force noticed that many kids in the area had worn-out shoes.

Nolff decided to get the kids new shoes. But getting shoes for hundreds of kids took some help.

Other officers pitched in and businesses provided hundreds of new shoes for the kids.



In the end, more than 650 pairs of shoes were donated to kids in need.

Nolff isn't finished just yet. He said he hopes to continue providing new shoes for kids as they return to school in the fall.