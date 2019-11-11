Dallas to Open Emergency Overflow Shelter for First Time

Part of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center will double as an emergency overflow shelter for the homeless during the extreme cold. (Published 6 minutes ago)

Crews set up 240 cots at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Monday afternoon, ready for the homeless to get in out of the cold.

"We do not want to turn anyone away because of the critical need," said Monica Hardman, director of the Office of Homeless Solutions.

The overflow shelter opened at 5:30 p.m. The beds are to be filled only after the shelters and partnering agencies are full.

On any given night, as many as 2,000 unsheltered homeless people sleep on the streets and under bridges and overpasses in Dallas. During cold weather, that can be dangerous -- even deadly.

"I hope it's not just a matter of taking notice this one time of year, but recognizing this is an ongoing concern for our city," said Pastor Rachel Baughman of Oak Lawn United Methodist Church.

The church set up to take in 80 people overnight Monday and Tuesday.

"I have a son out there," Pat Jones said as she organized donations at the church. "That's my prayer today, that he comes back and not be out there on the street."

Jones was making sure the homeless who stayed at the church Monday night had what they needed to be warm, fed and clothed.

"I see my son in all the homeless people I try to help," she said.

The city of Dallas is planning to have the emergency overflow shelter open Monday and Tuesday nights.

