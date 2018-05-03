Dallas North Tollway Expected to Be Closed for Several Hours - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas North Tollway Expected to Be Closed for Several Hours

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    The northbound lanes and most southbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway are expected to be closed for several hours as crews clean up a spill from a crash involving an 18-wheeler.

    All northbound lanes are closed and the southbound lanes are closed except for the right lane, which is the only lane getting by. Drivers should plan alternate routes.

    The 18-wheeler was exiting a construction zone on the DNT near Northwest Highway when the driver drove on the center concrete barrier, officials said.

    The truck's fuel tanks were damaged and caused a fuel spill which Haz-Mat crews are cleaning up.

    No other information was available.

