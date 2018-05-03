Dallas North Tollway Expected to Be Closed for Several Hours

The northbound lanes and most southbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway are expected to be closed for several hours as crews clean up a spill from a crash involving an 18-wheeler.

All northbound lanes are closed and the southbound lanes are closed except for the right lane, which is the only lane getting by. Drivers should plan alternate routes.

The 18-wheeler was exiting a construction zone on the DNT near Northwest Highway when the driver drove on the center concrete barrier, officials said.

The truck's fuel tanks were damaged and caused a fuel spill which Haz-Mat crews are cleaning up.

No other information was available.

