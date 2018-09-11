UNT grad Azim Rashid's career has taken him from Motown, Atlantic, Capital and other record companies to his current post -- the senior vice president of programming for Roc Nation.

Success begins with a strong foundation. That's why one University of North Texas graduate is giving back.

Azim Rashid's career has taken him to Motown, Atlantic and Capital, among other record companies. The current senior vice president of programming for Jay-Z's entertainment company Roc Nation is from Dallas. He's also a UNT grad – class of '94.

Rashid spoke to students at the school's Dallas campus about what it takes to be successful in the competitive music business.

"Nothing beats hard work," Rashid said. "You can't pray for it. You can't pay for it. You have to put in the work no matter what you're doing."

Before he became a music industry executive, Rashid was a musician -- spending six years with the ground-breaking Dallas rap crew Nemesis.