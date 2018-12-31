Dallas NYE Fireworks! What’s Legal and What’s Not

Fireworks will fill the sky on New Year's Eve but some may be illegal in the City of Dallas. (Published 20 minutes ago)

Fireworks will fill the sky on New Year’s Eve but some may be illegal in the City of Dallas – and other North Texas cities.

What’s billed as the biggest New Year’s Eve display in the Central Time Zone includes 5,000 fireworks devices on Reunion Tower. Several other downtown buildings will also be part of the display.

Becky Soto from Forney and her son Gerardo’s family from California were scouting the Ron Kirk Viaduct over the Trinity River Monday afternoon as a possible location to watch to midnight show.

“I’m trying to talk them into coming back later,” Gerardo Soto said.

Other locations along the Trinity River levees could be good vantage points but parking could be a challenge.

For customers who prefer their own personal displays, fireworks are available for sale in Texas through New Year’s Day.

“With all the things that are going on in the world, we want everybody to be very patriotic as we welcome a new year in,” said Kent Herzog with Fireworks Unlimited.

He operates a business in Southern Dallas County on Interstate 45 near Hutchins.

Herzog said dry grass that can be a fire threat for fireworks during the winter is less dangerous this New Year’s Eve.

“We had rain last night. The chance of there being any dry grass tonight is almost nil,” Herzog said.

Regardless of weather, fireworks are always illegal in the City of Dallas and many other North Texas cities.

Dallas Fire Rescue and the Dallas Police Department are teaming up to operate special fireworks patrols on New Year’s Eve.

“I would always encourage people to leave it to the professionals,” said Dallas Fire Prevention Officer Selina Villarreal.

Residents caught in possession of fireworks in the City of Dallas face a fine of up to $2,000 and up to $4,000 if they are caught using fireworks.

“People can not only have property damage but they can get injured themselves if they are using them,” Villarreal said.

Gerardo Soto was looking forward to the professional display.

“I think it will be very amazing,” he said.